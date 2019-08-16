NEMO Senior Citizens Services, Inc. will offer a free six-week workshop series for caregivers starting Tuesday.

The series, “Powerful Tools for Caregivers,” is designed to help caregivers “in not only surviving the caregiver experience, but thriving throughout their journey.”

“Research studies find high rates of depression and anxiety among caregivers and increased vulnerability to health problems,” a press release says. “Caregivers frequently cite restriction of personal activities and social life as problems. They often feel they have no control over events, and that feeling of powerlessness has a significant negative impact on caregivers’ physical and emotional health.

Subjects covered will include techniques to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, time management through goal setting and problem-solving, communication skills, locating local resources and making tough decisions. Each participant in the workshop receives a copy of the companion book, “The Caregiver Helpbook,” and an audio relaxation CD, “Relaxation for Mind and Body.”

Classes will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Senior Center, located in the Community Building at Village ‘76 at 100 Valley Forge Drive in Kirksville. Lunch will be included. Space is limited. For more information or to register call (660) 665-4494.

