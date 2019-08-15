As America’s epidemic of mass shootings worsens, the Kirksville R-III School District took time on the eve of the 2019-20 school year to have faculty and staff trained in emergency medical response techniques.

Adair County Ambulance District personnel gave a presentation on CPR and methods to stop bleeding from a major wound, while the district also announced an effort to provide each classroom with an emergency kit containing items that could be of use in a medical emergency or active assailant situation.

The efforts stemmed from the full-scale active assailant drill emergency responders and the school district conducted during the summer. Shawn Corbett, who heads the R-III’s transportation, facilities and security, said an immediate takeaway from the exercise was an understanding of how long it would take professional emergency responders to arrive on campus.

“It really hammered home that we (district employees) are first responders,” Corbett said. “What we do in those first couple minutes, or several minutes, before the actual responders get there is going to save lives in an emergency.”

Corbett was quick to point out that wasn’t a complaint about emergency response time, but rather a better grasp of reality. Kat Probst, director program development quality assurance at ACAD, said under the best of conditions it would take eight minutes for ambulances to reach the R-III campus.

“No matter what we do, our base is eight minutes from the school,” Probst said. “If anybody thinks eight minutes isn’t a lot of time, I’d say try it. It feels like an eternity in the middle of one of those situations.

“You guys are a huge first in what we can do and accomplish.”

Probst and Darrell Crooks, ACAD’s internal training coordinator, demonstrated hands-only CPR techniques, noting that starting CPR in the first six minutes of a cardiac event doubles a person’s chances of surviving.

If a person is unresponsive and CPR is necessary, they said to first instruct others to call 911 and to get an AED. When the AED arrives, those administering help should attach the device and follow instructions.

Crooks pointed out that even when professional emergency responders arrive, those applying chest compressions should continue doing so until asked to stop.

For treating wounds, a responder should first attempt to stop the bleeding by applying direct pressure. If that doesn’t work, they should pack the wound, shoving as much material inside as possible, down to the bone.

“It’s going to hurt,” Crooks said. “But we’re saving people’s lives.”

If the bleeding still doesn’t stop, a responder should utilize a tourniquet, placing it two or three inches above the wound and tightening.

“If they do not beg you to quit tightening, it isn’t tight enough. You’re going to tighten it until the bleeding stops,” Crooks said.

Materials to help in those efforts are being collected and will be placed inside buckets that are distributed to classrooms. The buckets (more than 400 so far) have been donated by Home Depot, Westlake’s and Menards, and materials have been donated from other organizations. The school will also be reaching out through its classroom teachers to collect more materials, and next week will announce a T-shirt drive. Old T-shirt material can be used for wound clotting.

District personnel also heard from Rich Harden, the Kirksville Police Department’s school resource officer, regarding response to an active assailant. Harden encouraged people to take some kind of action, whether that comes in some form of fleeing or fighting.

“You don’t want to be in the freeze part of it where you don’t know what to do. We have choices and options,” Harden said.