Fine Linen Theatre is holding auditions for the upcoming season.

More information about all of these auditions, registration information, and audition materials are available on their website at www.finelinentheatre.com. Each person auditioning will sign up for only one-hour audition slot within the audition period.

Auditions for Schoolhouse Rock Live, Jr!, a youth workshop and showcase performances, open to ages 8-18 will take place Aug. 19, 20, 21. All participants will get a part in this exciting musical featuring the popular songs from the ’70s cartoon series. Performances will be Oct. 17, 18, and 19 at the Cedar Street Playhouse.

Auditions for Charley’s Aunt, a 1893 farce and one of the funniest plays ever written, will be Saturday, Aug. 24. Parts include four female and six male roles with an age range of 18-68. Auditions will be at the First United Methodist Church at 804 Main St., Rolla, MO. Performances will be Oct. 4-12 at the Cedar Street Playhouse.

Auditions for Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella will be Oct. 25-26 and are open to ages 13 and older. Cinderella has five female leads, four male leads and a large ensemble with substantial involvement. In addition to an acting and singing audition, there will be an additional one-hour choreography audition. Auditions will be at the First United Methodist Church at 804 Main St., Rolla, MO. Performances will be March 27 – April 4 at Leach Theatre, Castleman Hall.

Tickets for all the productions, as well as All is Calm, the 1914 Christmas Truce, performing Nov. 21-23 at the Cedar Street Playhouse are available on Fine linen Theatre’s website at www.finelinentheatre.com or by calling or texting the box office at 800-806-1915.

Fine Linen Theatre is also accepting sponsors for the upcoming season. The previous season included 29 performances and over 7,000 audience members. Businesses or individuals wishing to collaborate with this exceptional community organization are encouraged to contact them at info@finelinentheatre.com.