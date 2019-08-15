If you have a car or truck from the '50s, '60s or '70s, East Central College invites you to take part in its 50th Anniversary Celebration Vehicle Display on Sept. 15 from noon - 4 p.m. at its campus in Union. The first 50 vehicles receive a special 50th Anniversary commemorative plaque.

“The vehicles will be showcased in the parking lot next to Buescher Hall,” said Jay Scherder, Director of Public Relations. “It will allow people to see what types of cars and trucks might have been on campus back in the day.”

No registration or fees are required for the event. Vehicles on display will be featured on East Central College social media platforms.