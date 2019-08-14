LaRae Ann Jackson, ‘Wicanh’pi Duta Win’ (Red Star Woman), 35, of St. Michael, ND, began her journey to the Spirit World on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND.

LaRae Ann Jackson, ‘Wicanh’pi Duta Win’ (Red Star Woman), 35, of St. Michael, ND, began her journey to the Spirit World on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND. The Wake for LaRae will be Thursday, Aug. 15 at St. Michael Wellness Center beginning at 5 p.m. with a time of prayer and remembrance at 7 p.m. The procession to St. Michael will leave on Thursday at 4 p.m. from City Plaza in Devils Lake. Funeral Services will be Friday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. also at the Wellness Center with Father Paul Schuster officiating. LaRae will be laid to rest in St. Michael’s Cemetery. LaRae Ann was born on Oct. 2, 1983, at Devils Lake, ND, the precious daughter of Martina Jackson. She grew up in St. Michael and attended Four Winds School in Fort Totten and participated in Cross Country Running. LaRae was united in marriage to Christopher Cane on Oct. 31, 2011, in Flint, Mich. LaRae loved the outdoors, especially walking her best friend, her dog LaLa. She always had her phone in hand to talk to her friends, video activities she could share with family and friends and just calling to let them know she was thinking of them. Her nieces, nephews and cousins were very special to her and she treasured spending time with them. LaRae was always ready to help everyone and anyone that was in need, especially Raven. LaRae always tried to keep a positive attitude even as her health issues became more serious. She felt so blessed to have the love and support of her family. Those left to mourn her passing include; her mother, Martina Jackson; son, MaCante Sky Azure who she always lovingly called him just Sky; grandparents, Dianne Jackson, Doris Longie and Lyta Bearstail; siblings, Savannah Touche, Courtney (Delia) Jackson and Bruce Lee (Thomasina) Touche; uncles, Carl Merrick, Sam Merrick Sr., Raymond Merrick, Wesley Jackson, Darin Jackson and Victor Lee Jackson; aunts, Merle (Barney) Botone, Mary Rose LeBeau, Marty Jackson, Lorna (Delmer) Youngbird, Sandy Jackson, Patty (David) Robertson, Jeanetta (Richard) Jackson, Brenda Jackson and Yvonne Merrick; special friends, Craig Estenson and Brian McKay; godparents, Carl and Renae Merrick; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by, her husband, Christopher; grandparents, Sylvester and Rita Jackson and Wilfred Jackson; godmother, Renae Merrick; grandma, Alvina (Jackson) Bear; and grandpa, Louie Jackson; uncles, Kenny Merrick, Leon Jackson, Donald Redroad and Saunders Bearstail; aunties, Marie Jackson and Joann Redroad; cousins, Kenny Merrick Jr., Richie Street, Samuel Jackson, Wanda Jackson, Hope Rough, Mardell Jackson and Dancia Jackson. Pallbearers will be special escort Carl Merrick and active pallbearers Courtney Jackson, Fabian Lohnes, Duane Jackson Jr., Todd Rough, Daniel ManyRibs, Mathias Jackson, Phillip ‘Scooter’ Lohnes, Kyle Ironhawk, Lydell Merrick, Sam Merrick Jr. and Christopher Geske. Honorary Bearers are: Dianne Jackson, Doris Longie, Helena Littleghost, Libby Littleghost, Elaine Robertson, Pauline Greywater, Violet Smith and family, Lillie Owlboy and family, Jose (Clarice) Lawrence, Bob (Alfreda) Charboneau, Dallas (Alice) Dogskin, Duane (Adeline) Jackson, Lee (Bernadine) Jackson, Debbie (Dave) Cavanaugh and family, Lonna (Richard) Street and family, Darcie (Cory) Delorme, Karen (Alfred) Jackson, Rick Dubois and family, Hopsty, Carmen, Delphine, Germaine and Onna Littlewind, Debbie Little and family, Raymond (Maxine) Buckles, Gloria Redroad, Melissa (B.J.) Brady, adopted sisters Raven Whitetail and Lacey Jackson, Daniel (Tesha) Rough and family, Claude Black and family, David Robertson, Sheila Thompson, Frankie Chaske, Kayla (Chuck) WalkingElk, Mary (Jumbo) Thompson, Jay Young, Samantha (T.J.) Reierson, Bob and Euretta McKay, Lorraine Good Nature, Grant Cavanaugh, Angela and Jesse Cavanaugh and numerous adopted family and friends. Special Music by Melissa Brady, the Lake Region Drum Group and all Drummers and Singers are welcome to share their songs in memory of LaRae.