When Meridith Parrish got the news, she had to take a video of her daughter Erika and send it to her mother.

Meridith, the director of family services and caring communities for the Independence School District, was ecstatic to hear that Erika was one of 24 students nationwide to be selected to participate in Citizen University’s 2019-20 Cohort of the Youth Collaboratory.

“My mom was really excited, probably more than me,” Erika said. “I was surprised. It was a great moment.”

An administrator sent the information about it to Meridith, and Erika said she decided it was a good opportunity for her. She had to answer 15 questions and write about a page-long answer for each one. After that, she had to do an online interview with the administrators of the program.

“I was kind of nervous at the beginning because they interview a lot of people,” Erika said. “I knew this was going to be a long program that I would have to get through. So, when I got picked, it was really exciting.”

“It will benefit our community with the things that I learn.”

According to the Citizen University website, the youth collaboratory is a “year-long program to empower and connect a rising generation of civic leaders and doers.”

Erika will travel with 23 other students Oct. 9-12 to Seattle, Feb. 26-29 to Atlanta and May 20-23 to New York City. They will meet with civic innovators in an effort to sharpen their literacy in citizen power and then come back to produce her own project in her community.

Those participating also will be attend interactive workshops led by Eric Liu, the founder and CEO of Citizen University, and the university’s educators, collaborating with staff to engage with youth nationwide and will be tasked with completing projects in their own hometowns. The goal of the university is to help the participants be leaders of civic change.

“We’ll be meeting with people who make an impact in their communities,” Erika said. “They will be our leaders through the collaborties. They will inform us about the problems in our communities and what we can do to fix them.”

Erika had already been involved in similar activities at Van Horn. Not only does she play volleyball and basketball, she’s a part of a multicultural club which informs students about the ethnic diversity at the school.

“People from different ethnicities get together, and we come with market days that are ethnically based,” she said. “Other times we try to make sure other people in the school are involved and that they are welcomed.”

“For Black History Month, last year, we put on a video presentation that was a representation of black culture. It was during multicultural week and we had different flags carried out during an assembly.”

Erika also helps out some homeless students in Independence through Revive Church. She just likes helping people, and after she’s done with the collaboratory, she wants to try to be a civic leader in Independence.

“This is something that I would enjoy if I properly learn to,” Erika said. “I like informing people on my ethnic background. It’s fun to engage with people.”

“I know some of my closest friends applied for this and they didn’t get picked. If you didn’t get picked, you can always do things in your community to better them and their schools.”