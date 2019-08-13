The Missouri State Board of Registration for the Healing Arts (Missouri Board) has received several reports of phone scammers using the Missouri Board’s office phone number to make scam calls to licensed professionals.

The Missouri Board says licensed professionals are reporting the scam involves a telephone call during which the phone scammer identifies themselves as being from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) or the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and is working with the “State Medical Board,” which is not the official name of the Missouri Board responsible for licensure. The phone scammer requests identifying information from the licensed professional, such as: license numbers, DEA numbers, or other personal identifying information. The phone scammers have also threatened that if the Licensee does not comply with the demand for information, the Board will take action against their license. Please understand the Missouri Board typically sends written correspondence to their Licensees prior to any personal contact.

Licensees are advised not to share any identifying information on the phone. They are encouraged to report calls they receive and believe to be a scam by calling the Board office at 573-751-0106 or by email at legal@pr.mo.gov.