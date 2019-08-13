The East Central College Falcon Invitational will be held Sept. 27 at the Wolf Hollow Golf Club in Labadie, Missouri. All proceeds will help support the East Central College Foundation

Check-in and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Teams can register for the four-person scramble tournament at eastcentra.edu/alumni, by calling 636-584-6506 or by emailing alumni@eastcentral.edu. Entry fees include 18 holes of golf, lunch, dinner, beverages and a gift bag. Space is limited.

“Corporate sponsorships are still available for the event,” said Angie Siebert, East Central College Foundation Specialist. “This event is a great way to help fund scholarships for local students and have a lot of fun at the same time.”

The East Central College Foundation was established to support the growth and development of East Central College in whatever ways might be beneficial to students and staff. It solicits and receives tax deductible gifts which are managed for the benefit of the college and its students. It is chartered as a non-profit 501 (c)3 organization for educational purposes.