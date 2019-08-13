The Rolla Choral Arts Society is announcing auditions for the Rolla Community Children's Choirs for the 2019 – 20 season.

Auditions for Una Voce (one voice) and Cantiamo (we sing) are open for singers from ages nine – 16. An audition workshop will be held at Rolla Middle School (RMS) on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 3:15 to 4 p.m. Auditions will begin on that same day at 4:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in the Chapel (919 E. 10th St.).

To register for the workshop and sign up for an audition time, please complete the RCCC Singer Registration form which can be found on the RCAS web site: www.rollachoirs.org Click the Ensembles link on the home page and go to the Rolla Community Children’s Choir page and click the link. Scholarship information is also available on the web site.

Rehearsals for Una Voce and Cantiamo will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 4, in the music room at RMS. Una Voce will rehearse from 3:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Cantiamo will rehearse from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The Rolla Community Children’s Choirs are celebrating their 13th year under the direction of RCAS Artistic and Executive Director Jeff Sandquist. RCCC provides an opportunity for talented singers from public, parochial, and home-schools to make music together in our community. Singers from the RCCC are regularly selected for state, division, and national honor choirs, and go on to sing in school, church, and other community ensembles, some even go on to sing professionally. This year RCCC singers will have the opportunity to audition for the first ever Missouri All-State elementary choir (4th and 5th grades), the SWACDA Division Honor Choirs (grades 5 -12) in Little Rock, Arkansas, and the Missouri Youth Honor Choirs next summer.

The Rolla Choral Arts Society provides opportunities for singers from age nine – 90.

RCAS Jazz Choirs are available by audition to singers in Jr. High and High School.

Rolla Men of Song is open to male singers from 7th grade through adult. MOS rehearses on Friday mornings from 7 – 7:45 a.m. in the music room at Rolla Jr. High. First rehearsal will be Friday, Sept. 6.

Rolla Community Choir is open to singers from age 16 and up. First rehearsal will be Monday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. For additional information go to the web site www.rollachoirs.org or check out our Facebook page Rolla Choirs.

We invite you to become a part of our Community of Singers!

Jeff Sandquist serves as the Artistic and Executive Director for the Rolla Choral Arts Society and directs four of the ensembles. RCAS is governed by a Board of Directors made up of community members. RCAS is a 501c3 organization and is supported by ticket sales, singer tuitions, contributions from individuals and businesses, and a grant from the Missouri Arts Council (a state agency).