Wildcats schedule this week

The Montgomery County varsity football team is scheduled to practice from 4:00 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. from Wed.-Fri. The squad will then practice from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday followed by a family meal. Details: 573-564-2213.

Gather everyone downtown

The 2019 Audrain County Relay for Life will take place Sept. 14 from 4:00 p.m.- 10:00 p.m. in Mexico. Details: https://www.facebook.com/audrainrfl/

Down, set, hike

There will be a flag football clinic at the Eastern Missouri YMCA, 309 South Main Street, Vandalia, MO., 63382, on Sat., Aug. 17 from 10:00 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. This course is for boys and girls in first and second grade and will focus on issues including catching, passing, handoffs, flag pulling, route running, ball awareness, interception drills and safety. To participate individuals don't have to take part in the fall program. Cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.

Details: www.mexicoymca.org or 573-594-2208.

American Legion Fayette Post 273

Hail Ridge Golf Course, 17511 Highway 87, Boonville, MO., 65233, will hit the American Legion First Annual Golf Tournament on Aug. 31 starting at 9:00 a.m. The format will be a four-person scramble, entry fee is $260 prior to the event or $300 the day of the event and there will be prizes for the top-three places. Details: Joshua.kirby1@yahoo.com or 660-888-3486.

Come try something new

On Aug. 25 from 4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. the Mid-Missouri Kickball League will be hosting Free Kickball Day at Corporate Lake Drive, Columbia, MO., 65203. Participants must be 21 or over, all contests will be scrimmages and there is no cost to participate. Details: www.midmissourikickball.com or 314-249-0999.

Hosted by SECraft Beer Fest

There will be a 19th Hole Golf Tournament on Friday, Aug. 23, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Columbia Country Club, 2210 N. Country Club Drive, Columbia, MO., 65201. This event is designed to celebrate CoMo Craft Beer Week and will feature sample drinks and golf with distilleries, breweries and wineries to benefit Welcome Home. Details: 314-884-2001 or www.secbeerfest.com.

Additional details provided soon

The 2019 Black and Gold Tavern Golf Tournament will take place Aug. 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Lake of the Woods Golf Course, 6700 E. Saint Charles Rd., Columbia, MO., 65202. This annual charity golf scramble will feature drink specials, door prizes and lunch. This event will be hosted by the Black and Gold Tavern. Details: 573-823-6340.

Fall weather right around corner

Starting Sept. 8 from 2:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. the Mid-Missouri Kickball League will be hosting contests at Corporate Lake Drive, Columbia, MO., 65203. Participants must be 21 or older, contests are co-ed and the format is BYOB. Cost is $35 if registered by July 26, regular registration is $40 and late registration starts Aug. 25 at a cost of $45. Contests will take place on Sundays, including Sept. 8, 15, 22, 29, Oct. 6 and playoffs start Oct. 13. Details: www.midmissourikickball.com

Hosted by Community Treatment, Inc.

The 14th Annual Children's Advocacy Center of East Central Missouri Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 16 from 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. at 1230 Abbey Ln., Pevely, MO., 63070. This will be a four-person scramble at the Oak Valley Golf Course where there are free adult beverages, new games and raffles. There will also be a 50/50 drawing, a courtesy lunch and dinner and the doors open at 8:00 a.m. Registration is $500 and proceeds go to the Children's Advocacy Center of East Central Missouri.

Details: 636-931-2700 or www.comtrea.org/cac