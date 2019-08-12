Back in 2012, Rolla gardeners were bemoaning the summer drought when the Floriculture Club chose 1813 Independence Road for its Yard of the Month award. What was Gary and Wendy Young’s secrets for such an attractive yard? Now in August 2019 that same yard is being awarded the same Yard of the Month distinction.

So, let’s take a look. At the mailbox, red and white petunias turn their bright faces upward to its sunflower decoration and greet the mailman. At the shaded front door a bleeding heart plant and a begonia in flower hide from the sun. Just a step or two away, a small Japanese maple tree, red mandeville, and hosta accent the front entrance. The colorful accent in the corner flower bed sports lytherium, purple con flowers, yellow gaillardia, blue salvia, white vinca, calla lilies, and dark red weigelia. But the butterfly bush is gone.

On the home’s north side, burning bushes have been trimmed severely and Mr. Young expects they’ll get further pruning. Holly bushes and a sugar maple tree add to the area. At the northwest corner of the house teacup roses and pampas grass are getting good starts. Nearby is the Yoshina cherry tree which is a great spring bloomer.

Moving on to the southwest side, an enclosed area features a picnic table, lawn chairs, and outdoor grilling facilities as well as various garden tools. Several large potted plants also decorate the area with viburnum and Gerber daisies in red and yellow. It’s a quiet place for the Youngs to enjoy the late afternoon and dinner hour. But the kitty cats that once guarded the bird feeder have retired. Decorating the rest of the south house wall are purple coleus and lambs’ ears (a concession to bumblebees hungry for the nectar). Intermittently, a visitor can spot numerous yard baubles fashioned from glass and shiny metal, or artwork created from cement. . .such as children’s handprints. These highlight plants that might have gone unnoticed.

Over time. there’s been a gradual change from annuals to perennials. The small Japanese maple at the front entrance replaces a much larger Japanese maple tree that ‘bit the dust’ when Japanese beetles launched a vigorous campaign to destroy it a couple years ago. The Youngs plan to extend the in-ground irrigation system to the south side of the yard in the near future. And not to be forgotten has been the help of twin daughters Darby and Taylor in weekly “weed fests.” Weeds still want to get a foothold in the rainiest Rolla summer on record, and pulling them out, roots and all, has been the best answer. And Gary Young’s final advice is “Remember to fertilize!!!”