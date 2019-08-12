Shots fired from car; no injuries

The Mexico Department of Public Safety is in the process of interviewing teens involved in a shots-fired incident that occurred Saturday.

Officers responded to a call at about 10:50 p.m. in the area of Union and Bolivar streets, where they learned three teens were chatting with the occupants of a vehicle. As the groups separated, a person inside the vehicle reportedly fired a gun, hitting a nearby home and vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Officers located two of the teens shortly after the incident and are conducting interviews with them and others to determine the timeline of events.

__

Public safety responds to electrical fire

A power line coming into a home in the 1000 block of Michigan street was the cause of a minor fire Friday morning. There was no fire damage to the home and no injuries were reported.

Responding personnel learned contractors were working on the house at about 9:14 a.m. when the power line coming into the home came into contact with some construction material, which grounded through some copper piping and other pathways. Some flammable materials inside the home reportedly ignited, but were removed and extinguished. Power to the home was shut off by Ameren until repairs could be made.