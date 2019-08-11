The Rolla Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby is offering a free documentary film series concerning the effects of climate change and possible actions to curb its effects on our planet. The three-part series will be held on the fourth Thursday of August, September and October. Free popcorn will be available.

The free documentary film series includes:

—"The Human Element," environmental photographer James Balog captures the lives of everyday Americans on the front lines of climate change.

— "Ice on Fire," produced by Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio, is an eye-opening documentary that focuses on many solutions designed to slow down our escalating environmental crisis. The film offers hope that we can obviate the worst effects of global warming.

— "Paris to Pittsburgh," in the face of dire impacts of climate change, this film features several national and community leaders facing climate change–fueled disasters, and presents their recovery, resiliency, and tireless efforts to inspire homegrown change.

Film Series Line-up:

Film: "The Human Element"

When: Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Phelps County Courthouse meeting room, 200 N. Pine St.

Film: "Ice on Fire"

When: Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Rolla Public Library meeting room, 900 N. Pine St.

Film: "Paris to Pittsburgh"

When: Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Phelps County Courthouse meeting room, 200 N. Main St.