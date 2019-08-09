The Missouri Department of Natural Resources who manages the Volkswagen Trust Fund will be opening a grant cycle in August in which you can apply for a variety of vehicle replacement or upgrade older equipment.
The categories include:
Government Trucks
School Buses
Marine
Aircraft Service Equipment
Forklift and Cargo Equipment
Diesel Emission Reduction
LOCLG in partnership with MoDNR will host a workshop on what types of projects are eligible and how to complete the application. Please see the attached flyer for more details on the workshop.