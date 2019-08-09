Gov. Mike Parson has ordered flags to be flown half-staff across Missouri in honor of Representative Rebecca Roeber, who died unexpectedly on July 30.

Gov. Parson on Friday said, “We are saddened by the passing of Representative Roeber and offer our sincere condolences to her husband and family. Having served five years in the Missouri House and 17 years as an educator, Rebecca was a dedicated public servant with a kind, compassionate heart. She will be truly missed, and we will always remember the difference she made in our state.”

Roeber was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2014 after serving 17 years as an educator in the Raytown School District. She was Chair of the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at government buildings statewide on Monday, Aug. 12; the day Roeber is laid to rest.