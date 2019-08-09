East Central College has received an Arts Engagement in American Communities (AEAC) grant for second year in a row.

The $10,000 matching grant from the National Endowment for the Arts will help support the annual concert series for the 2019-2020 school year.

“We are proud to host world-renowned acts like the Arianna String Quartet and St. Louis Symphony every year,” said Dr. Jennifer Judd, Concert Series Coordinator and East Central College Professor of Music. “It couldn’t happen without the support of the community, the college and amazing organizations like the National Endowment for the Arts.”

The AEAC grant supports arts projects in all artistic disciplines, extending the National Endowment for the Arts’ reach to communities across the United States. These grants engage the public in diverse and excellent art in underrepresented geographic areas.

“All Americans should have access to the arts,” said Mary Anne Carter, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. “Grants such as this one to East Central College are an important part of the National Endowment for the Arts’ work to ensure people in communities both large and small across the nation have the opportunity to experience the arts.”

Established by Congress in 1965, the National Endowment for the Arts is the independent federal agency whose funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations and develop their creative capacities.

Information about upcoming concerts can be found at eastcentral.edu/tickets.