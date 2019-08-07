A Moberly man is facing more than two dozen felony charges for allegedly molesting five young girls aged six to 13.

Scotty Reynolds, 43, was charged Monday with 25 counts, including five each of statutory rape, statutory sodomy and endangering the welfare of a child, six counts of molesting a child under 12 and four counts of molesting a child under 14.

Police were contacted July 22 concerning Reynolds performing alleged sex acts on the girls, who were interviewed by forensic investigators at the Rainbow House in Columbia over two days.

They told investigators that Reynolds’ sex acts were a regular occurrence and that he would be mad at them for days if they said no, according to court documents. Reynolds also forced the alleged victims to watch pornography and use pregnancy tests, according to court documents.

Police reportedly found evidence to corroborate the alleged victims’ testimony in a basement ceiling tile at Reynolds home in Moberly.

The alleged victims reportedly told investigators that Reynolds had been performing sex acts on them for over a year, in multiple states.

Court records show that the five girls have been through the foster system and are under a Permanent Managing Conservatorship, which was approved in Texas.

State law does not prevent conservatorship guardians from taking children out of Texas and those granted conservatorship can receive financial benefits that come with it, said Paul Zimmerman, a media specialist with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

The Texas DFPS and courts have no jurisdiction over the children once a conservatorship guardian leaves the state, Zimmerman said.

Reynolds has no prior convictions for sexual assault. A $100,000 cash only bond set for Reynolds after the court found he was a threat to children and the community, according to court documents.

He was arrested Monday night in Springfield. On Tuesday, Randolph County deputies transported him to the Randolph County jail.

If convicted and given maximum, consecutive sentences on all charges, Reynolds would face 10 life sentences for the statutory rape and sodomy charges, along with a combined 165-year sentence for the child molestation and child endangerment a child endangerment charges.

ecliburn@moberlymonitor.com