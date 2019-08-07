Food trucks, live music and games – all can be found at the East Central College 50th Anniversary Celebration on Sept.15 from 12 – 4 p.m.

East Central College invites the community to its Union campus for a day full of fun and reminiscing. The free event will feature a live petting zoo, retro vehicle display and inflatables for the kids.

A ceremony will be at 2 p.m. in the theater honoring the people who were instrumental in forming the college 50 years ago. A time capsule will also be a part of the ceremony.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for former alumni, faculty, staff and board members to reconnect with each other,” said Jay Scherder, Director of Public Relations. “We’ll have ‘mini class reunions’ throughout the day for all of our athletes, club members, faculty and staff.”

Activities will take place in all campus buildings, including the East Central College Training Center and Business and Industry Center. Shuttles will be available during the event. Academic departments will host several interactive displays and presentations at the celebration.

On April 2, 1968, voters approved the establishment of the Junior College District of East Central Missouri. On Sept. 15, 1969, nearly 17 months later, the first classes were held in temporary facilities at Memorial Auditorium in downtown Union.

East Central College is located at 1964 Prairie Dell Road in Union. For more information about the event, visit eastcentral.edu.