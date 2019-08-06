Waynesville Police arrested a 26-year-old today in connection with a homicide investigation into a male found dead in Waynesville on Monday.

Waynesville Police responded to a call at a residence on Fleetwood Street, where police found Shawn Raines unconscious and unresponsive, Waynesville police said on Monday.

The Waynesville County Coroner pronounced Raines dead at 2:36 p.m. on Monday, police said, and today police arrested 26-year-old Anthony Olden, of Waynesville, on a charge of killing Raines.

Olden is currently being held at Pulaski County Jail with a hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Pulaski Courthouse.

Updates will be provided