For about two years, area motorists have been dealing with construction work that drastically altered the busy interchange of Missouri 210 and Interstate 435.

Right on the heels of that, though, comes a new lengthy project in the area – rehabbing the I-435 bridge over the Missouri River.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has started prep work for the project – moving equipment and concrete barriers – and anticipates construction will start Aug. 23 and will last more than two years. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction during the duration of the project.

Here are a few more things to know about the project:

• Ramps to and from I-435 to M-210 will remain open during construction, except for possible brief closures during traffic changes. After multiple delays, MoDOT is nearly done with the I-435 and M-210 diverging diamond just north of the bridge, and the department says it wanted to do the projects in tandem rather than staging multiple projects over a longer period.

• The I-435 bridge over the Missouri River was built in 1972, and MoDOT says it's showing signs of wear. About 81,500 vehicles cross the bridge each day, and given its proximity to industrial areas, a large number of those vehicles are tractor trailers. Once the bridge is complete MoDOT says it should only need routine maintenance over the next 25 to 30 years.

• Construction includes bridge deck replacement, reinforcing the structural steel girders and substructure repairs, as well as extending the acceleration lane from M-210 to I-435 south. In addition, crews will also do bridge scour repair work. Bridge scour happens sediment from around the bridge abutments or piers is scooped out and removed over time by swift-moving water, and a large enough scour hole can compromise the bridge's integrity

• Phases 1 and 2 in the project involve the northbound half of the bridge. One lane of northbound traffic will remain on that side, and the other lane will be moved to the southbound side. Phases 3 and 4 involve the southbound half, and traffic will be split similarly.

• The project will cost about $32 million. Clarkson Construction Company, which made the trio of new bridges over Interstate-70 in Independence last year, is the contractor.