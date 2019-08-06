In this year's legislative session, the Missouri General Assembly appropriated $50 million to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) to create the Governor's Transportation Cost-Share Program, which aims to build partnerships with local entities to deliver road and bridge projects.

Guidelines and applications for the cost-share program are now available.

“This program offers an exciting opportunity for Missouri to advance both transportation and economic development,” Governor Parson said. “We commend our legislators for supporting this economic development tool that will turn infrastructure investments into Missouri workforce investments.”

The cost-share program provides financial assistance to public and private applicants for public road and bridge projects. The program matches up to 50 percent of the construction contract costs for selected projects.

Applications may be submitted through Oct.1, 2019. Projects will be selected based on economic impact, applicant’s share of total project costs, transportation need — including impacts to the state highway system — and public benefit.

MoDOT’s Cost-Share Committee is made up of MoDOT’s Chief Engineer, Chief Financial Officer, Assistant Chief Engineer, two Director-appointed employees, and DED staff. The committee will select projects with the greatest economic benefit to the state, which will then be presented to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for approval.

The cost-share program guidelines, application, and rating matrix are available on MoDOT's website atmodot.org/governors-transportation-cost-share-program.