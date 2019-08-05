Work will close Interchange for 10 days.

Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin a project to repair the Interstate 44/Route V interchange in Rolla on Friday, Aug. 16.

MoDOT says crews will replace the current asphalt on the entrance and exit ramps with full-depth concrete pavement, which will handle the high volume of tractor trailers utilizing the ramps at the interchange.

The work will require a full shutdown of the ramps and overpass for 10 days. I-44 traffic will not be impacted by the work, MoDOT says, and motorists utilizing Route V should seek an alternate route around the work area.