University of Missouri Extension will host a Management Intensive Grazing School Sept. 26-27 at the MU Hugo Wurdack Research Center near Cook Station.

The two-day program will include guest speakers covering the topics of grazing system layout and design, watering systems, fence systems, soil fertility, livestock nutrition, and forage growth and quality. Additionally, extensive farm tours will be included to allow participants to receive training on grazing system utilization.

The cost of the two-day school is $135 per person or $175 per farm couple. This fee includes the cost of meals, resource books and other handout materials pertinent to the course.

Space is limited for this program and registration along with full payment is required by Sept. 20. For more information, please contact Rachel Hopkins, MU Extension Ag Business/Community Engagement Specialist at 573-438-2671. To register, contact the Crawford County SWCD (Soil & Water Conservation District) office in Rolla, MO at 573-364-6202.