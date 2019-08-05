East Central College invites area community members to the college’s campus on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. as it unveils its new strategic plan, SOAR to 2024. The event will be held in Buescher Hall, room 238. East Central College President Dr. Jon Bauer will be on hand to discuss its new mission statement, vision statement and strategies for the next five years.

“I am grateful for the countless hours of work that have gone into the development of the plan,” said. Dr. Bauer. “As the plan approaches final form, and we turn attention to implementation, I am excited and incredibly optimistic about what’s in store for East Central over the next five years.”

In 2018, East Central College partnered with CampusWorks to help design a strategic plan. Since that time, the company has worked closely with East Central College administration, faculty, staff and the strategic planning committee to ensure that all stakeholders had a voice in the process. In January 2019, ECC hosted a region-wide Future Summit. All of the college’s constituents were invited and encouraged to participate. More than 200 people, from healthcare, manufacturing, education and more, engaged in discussions about East Central College’s future challenges and how to address them.

“Community input has been invaluable throughout this process,” said Dr. Bauer. “It has allowed us to create a plan that truly reflects who we want to be as an institution and how we are going to get there.”

East Central College is located at 1964 Prairie Dell Road in Union. RSVP’s for the event are not required.