Brewer Science welcomed Missouri senators, representatives and officials from Missouri's Department of Economic Development to the company's global headquarters in Rolla.

Among the legislators and officials Brewer Science hosted was Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, R-Jefferson City, Sen. Justin Brown, R-Rolla, Rep. Jason Chipman, R-Steelville, Rep. Don Mayhew, R-Crocker, and Rolla City Administrator John Butz.

Brewer Science shared the company’s history growing from a small start-up in Missouri to an international leader in microelectronics, while elected officials were given a tour of the company’s R&D laboratories.

In 1981, Brewer Science revolutionized lithography processes with its invention of ARC materials, and the company continues to expand its technology portfolio to include products enabling advanced lithography, thin wafer handling, 3 D integration, chemical and mechanical device protection and products based on nanotechnology.