The St. James Police Department is seeking the community's help in locating a 2005 Ford Super Duty that police say was stolen from St James Diesel Performance.

St. James police say if anyone has information on the location of the vehicle to contact the department at 573-265-3777, or leave an anonymous tip.

The 2005 Ford Super Duty had a D3365 dealer tag on it.