The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in Phelps and Pulaski counties for the two-week period of Aug. 5-16. The projects listed will include lane closures that could cause traffic delays. Full roadway closures are also noted. Weather conditions may postpone the work schedule.

Phelps county

Daylight Hours

Mowing, striping, brush cutting and guardrail repair continues in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the road.

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route V over Interstate 44 – Pavement replacement will begin on Friday, Aug. 16. The bridge and entrance and exit ramps at the interchange will be closed. The project is scheduled for completion in late August.

Overnight Hours

Route 63 between Interstate 44 and Route CC – Roadway resurfacing and sidewalk repair continues. The project is scheduled for completion in October.

Daylight Hours

Route 68 between Route 8 and Route JJ – Pavement patching will take place Monday, August 5 through Thursday, August 15.

Route BB between County Road 3220 and County Road 3410 – Culvert pipe replacement continues. The road will be closed in each culvert pipe replacement area.

Route JJ between Route 68 and County Road 4110 – Pavement patching will take place Monday, Aug. 5 through Thursday, Aug. 15.

Route KK between Route 8 and Route ZZ in Crawford County – Pavement repair will take place Monday, Aug. 5 through Thursday, Aug. 8.

Pulaski County

Daylight Hours

Mowing, striping, brush cutting and guardrail repair continues in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the road.

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route H between Route 17 and the end of state maintenance – Roadway resurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Route Z between Business Loop 44 and Route J – Roadway resurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Interstate 44 Spur between Route Y and Gateway Circle – Pavement milling and resurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Overnight Hours

Interstate 44 between mile marker 145 and mile marker 156 – Pavement resurfacing and High Friction Surface Treatment installation continues. The project is scheduled for completion in August.