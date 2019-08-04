Newly appointed City Manager John Glascock will be paid $180,000 per year, about $15,000 more than his predecessor but it does not include the generous exit package that gave Mike Matthes a full year’s salary.

The City Council will have Glascock’s contract on its agenda Monday night, with a final vote coming Aug. 19 under normal procedures. Other than the salary increase and changes in the severance language, it is almost identical to the city’s agreement with Matthes.

Glascock, who was officially appointed to the position July 15, has been receiving a salary of $164,822 per year since his appointment to interim city manager in November 2018 after Matthes resigned.

Glascock’s severence pay package provides three months of full salary plus accrued vacation and holiday leave after termination or if he resigns under an agreement with the council. All other city employees are granted the same package.

Under this agreement, city council will have the option to give him up to three months of severance, but council could also choose to give him nothing, Second Ward Councilman Mike Trapp wrote in an email.

Matthes’s severance package gave him a year of full salary plus vacation and holiday leave, costing the city some $180,000. His contract was amended in 2012 from a six-month severance pay to the full year as a form of a raise after his first performance evaluation.

At the time, council members wanted to award Matthes for a first year well done, but were hesitant to increase his salary because city workers were receiving minimal raises. They agreed to double his severance package because he was young and other cities were likely to someday try to recruit him.

Cost of living adjustments applied across the board to all city employees will also be granted to Glascock starting Jan. 1, 2020, according to the contract.

Glascock’s retirement plan is the same as the retirement plan outlined in Matthes’s 2011 contract and to all other city department heads.

While Matthes’s contract accounted for his moving expenses, Glascock’s doesn’t, although he lives outside city limits and must move into the city in order to serve as manager.

Glascock is building a house in Columbia and agreed to move into the city by Jan. 1, 2020 at the latest, but will likely move in earlier, Fifth Ward Councilman Matt Pitzer wrote in an email.

“Last I heard they had poured the footers,” he said.

Glascock told the council during the hiring process that his family planned to move inside Columbia city limits regardless of whether he was appointed. Pitzer said he did not ask to be compensated for these expenses during contract negotiation.

Glascock’s salary of $180,000 is somewhat low compared with the base salaries provided to city managers of other major Missouri cities and cities elsewhere near Columbia’s size.

Springfield’s city manager Jason Gage is paid $220,000 a year, according to the Springfield News-Leader. Independence, which has about 3,000 fewer residents than Columbia, pays its city manager Zach Walker $206,000 a year.

Topeka’s city manager Brent Trout is paid $195,000 a year, according to the Topeka Capital Journal. Ann Arbor, Michigan, which hosts a nearly identical population to Columbia, pays its city manager Howard Lazarus $215,000 a year, according to The Ann Arbor News.