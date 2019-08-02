Hiring skilled employees in the Phelps County area is becoming so competitive that practically every industry is concerned about the lack of available talent.

The East Central College Center for Workforce Development will address the topic in an upcoming forum on August 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at 2303 North Bishop Ave. in Rolla.

“Getting Employees in a Tight Labor Market” will focus on the factors contributing to the talent shortage and how area businesses can position themselves for success. The forum will be facilitated by Dr. Ed Shelton, Director of East Central College Workforce Development.

“The skills gap is very real,” Dr. Shelton says. “Many workers between the ages of 20 and 30 lack the necessary work experience to immediately step in and fill the shoes of the retiring workforce.”

The free workshop will focus on discovering ways to find top talent and retain employees once hired. Space is limited. To register: 636-649-5803 or training@eastcentral.edu.