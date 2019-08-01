Over $4,000 was raised for Phelps County’s Cop’s Care program.

Joe Dalton, Executive Director of Pregnancy Resource Center, presented a $4,079 check to Captain Rick Hope for the Cop's Care program. Each year Pregnancy Resource Center dedicates half of the proceeds from its popular Guns, Hoses, Plain Janes and Regular Joes Dodgeball Tournament to Cop's Care ,also known as Shop with a Cop, to help underprivileged children at Christmas time.

In addition to the sheriff’s department’s assistance in planning and promoting the tournament on May 4, this year the Phelps County Sheriff's Department dodgeball team took third place in the tournament. Team 7 Up (Grellner Sales and Service) took second place and Town & Country Banks took first place in the tournament.