A Raytown man with 45 previous convictions will spend more than 19 years in prison for his latest felony conviction.

Dusty A. McSparran, 44, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays in federal court in Kansas City to 19 years and six months in federal prison without parole. McSparran had pleaded guilty on Nov. 6, 2017, to possessing methamphetamine with an intent to distribute.

McSparran had 45 prior convictions, including 11 felony convictions involving domestic assault, property damage, fraud, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and possessing controlled substances.

Independence police officers tried to pull over McSparran on Sept. 28, 2016, as he was driving a stolen GMC Arcadia at a high speed. When he did not pull over, officers gave chase at speeds of up to 100 mph.

McSparran got out of the vehicle in a parking lot near U.S. 24 and Bennington Avenue in Independence and fled. Officers used a Taser to apprehend him.

Officers found 2.5 grams of meth in his pocket and found a digital scale, another 2.5 grams of meth and a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

On June 16, 2017, while under court supervision at his home, a law enforcement source bought approximately seven grams of meth from McSparran. Officers then used a search warrant for his home and discovered another loaded handgun with the serial number defaced, a rifle and several rounds of ammunition stolen in a home invasion, according to court documents.

While in custody following his preliminary hearings, McSparran assaulted a fellow prisoner. He also was found in possession of a metal shank, had multiple fights and assaulted a corrections officer during that time.