The Internal Revenue Service today issued a reminder for owners of most heavy highway vehicles that the time to file Form 2290, Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax Return, began July 1, 2019.

The highway use tax applies to highway motor vehicles with a taxable gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more. This generally includes large trucks, truck tractors and buses. The tax is based on the weight of the vehicle and a variety of special rules apply.

In 2019, the IRS expects to receive almost 900,000 Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax Returns. Though some taxpayers have the option of filing Form 2290 on paper, taxpayers with 25 or more taxed vehicles must e-file Form 2290.

The deadline to file Form 2290 and pay the tax is Sept. 3, 2019, for vehicles used on the road during July. Truckers have the additional time since the normal deadline of Aug. 31 falls on a Saturday this year and Monday, Sept. 2, is a federal holiday.