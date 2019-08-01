Master Gardeners have favorite topics. Anne Premont teaches ability-gardening to those with physical challenges. Premont says, "I meet great people. And I enjoy gardening with others."

Master Gardeners have favorite topics. Anne Premont teaches ability-gardening to those with physical challenges. Premont says, "I meet great people. And I enjoy gardening with others."

Some Master Gardeners teach neighbors the raised-bed method, some start projects to end world- hunger, others show kids how to plant seeds, and many promote native plants to sustain local bees and butterflies. Together they have a large knowledge, and teach in many different ways.

Master Gardeners are volunteers that extend the knowledge of Missouri universities to our local public; teaching Missouri climate, soil and plant information. Beginners and advanced gardeners are welcome.

Learn from professors and other experts, with hands-on demonstrations and lectures based on university research. Topics include: soils, propagation, vegetables, fruits, flowers, shrubs, trees, lawns, design, insects, diseases, and more. There are no tests.

University Extension offers this fifteen-week Master Gardener Core Course on Tuesdays, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Aug. 20 – Nov. 26, at the Waynesville Senior Center, 1401 Ousley Road.

After initial training, Master Gardeners complete an easy 30 hours of volunteer service in any Missouri county. Master Gardener membership is transferrable to other Missouri counties and to most other states, if one relocates.

The cost for the course is $125. One scholarship is available. The digital Core Course Textbook is offered at no cost, and may be self-printed. A formal hard-copy is available for $30.

Enrollment is equal opportunity. For applications, visit pulaskimomastergardeners.org. To RSVP, email: olmstead.katherine@yahoo.com. Then bring forms and tuition on Aug.20, the first night of class. For more information phone Katie at 609-949-4645.