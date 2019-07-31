Seven monument stones were discovered knocked off their foundations Tuesday afternoon by City of Rolla Parks Department personnel during their daily maintenance work at the Rolla Cemetery.

The headstones, located in sections four and 10, were placed from the 1930s and later. Vandals appeared to have walked a line from the back of the cemetery to Rolla Street pushing over the stones.

Larry Anson, owner of Phelps County Monument Company, graciously offered to reset and reattach the stones at no cost.

“We really appreciate this act of generosity by Phelps County Monument,” said Rolla Parks Director Floyd Jernigan. “They have always been very helpful in working with us at the Rolla Cemetery and this is just another example of their kindness.”

A report of the vandalism was filed with the Rolla Police Department.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is encouraged to call the Rolla Police Department at 573-308-1213.

“We encourage everyone to help us in being vigilant so this type of thing doesn’t happen again,” Jernigan said.