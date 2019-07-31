Rolla Police officers arrested two 18 year olds from Rolla on suspicion of taking an undisclosed amount of money from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Rolla.

Officers responded to a report of a commercial burglary at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in May. Police said two individuals with their faces covered, unlawfully entered the business after regular business hours and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Rolla police conducted a follow-up investigation and police arrested 18-year-old Augustus Johnson, of Rolla, on Monday, and officers arrested 18-year-old Isaac Rothe, of Rolla, on Tuesday. Johnson and Rothe were both charged with one count of second-degree burglary and one count of stealing.

Rolla Police said on Wednesday that Johnson and Rothe “were determined to be the people responsible for this incident.”

Johnson and Rothe are incarcerated at the Phelps County Jail. Both had their bond set at $50,000.

Johnson has a bond appearance hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 13, while Rothe has a counsel status hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Anyone with information on the case should contact Detective Derrick Dillon at the Rolla Police Department at (573)308-1213 or the Rolla Police Department’s confidential tip hotline at (573) 364-0111.