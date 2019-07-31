Community members lined the sidewalks in downtown Rolla on Wednesday, while Peace of Mind became the first business in the city's downtown area to host a physician on-site to certify individuals applying for medical marijuana patient identification cards, now that the Department of Health and Senior Services is accepting applications.

Patient identification cards are for residents of Missouri with qualifying conditions identified under Amendment 2, to identify them as having the right to possesses medical marijuana.

The approval process requires a person to obtain a recommendation for medical marijuana from an M.D. or D.O. licensed to practice in Missouri, and Peace of Mind had Dr. Zinia Thomas M.D. on-hand until 8 p.m. offering a place free of stigma as community members went through the application process.

“It’s amazing and wonderful to see my fellow Rolla citizens and beyond exercise their brand new rights,” Rolla Ward 1 City Councilor Daniel Jones said. “Welcome to the future of healthcare.”

Missouri became the 32nd state in the country to allow for the use of marijuana as a treatment for specified medical conditions after voters passed Amendment 2 on Nov. 6, 2018. To obtain a medical marijuana card, a patient must be a resident of Missouri and at least 18 years old, have at least one qualifying medical condition, schedule an appointment with a Missouri licensed physician, bring medical records and their state I.D. to their appointment and register as a patient with the DHSS.

Individuals who are seeking consultation and physician certifications from state-certified doctors for medical marijuana, bear in mind, the DHSS won’t accept any physician certification an individual receives for medical marijuana that is older than 30 days when applying for a patient identification card.

The DHSS will now accept physician certifications as an attachment to a patient's application rather than directly from a physician. Patients should download a Physician Certification Form from medicalmarijuana.mo.gov and have their physicians fill it out.