The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce Education Committee and Rolla Books & Toys presented the Rolla Public Schools Parents as Teachers Program with 120 books valued at $759 on Tuesday.

Books and donations were collected in May and June, with Rolla Books & Toys as a partner, selling the recommended books at a discount and collecting the books at their retail location. All monetary donations were used to purchase books from the approved book list.



The RPS Parents as Teachers program serves 265 children within the district ranging from newborns to five year olds; books are presented to the children by Parent Educators that visit them in their homes.

The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce Education Committee, Rolla Books & Toys and RPS Parents as Teachers program would like to thank everyone in the community who donated books and cash donations to support the book drive.