Congratulations to new Chamber member, Discovery Schools. Holding the scissors is Owner/Chief Administrator, Dr. Eric Winkles.

Discovery Schools is a "specialized education program designed specifically to meet the academic and theraputic needs of students with social, emotional, and behavioral challenges". For more information call 573-426-6624.