The campaign committee supporting Proposition P in Independence, which is responsible for the yard signs and myriad mailers that citizens have recently received, has accumulated nearly $57,000 in donations.

Proposition P asks voters whether the city of Independence will apply a use tax to online sales, functioning the same local sales tax, with funds dedicated to the animal shelter and adding police officers. It's the only item on the ballot in Independence next Tuesday.

According to the eight-day-out report filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission, the campaign committee We Support Pets and Police has taken in $56,935 in donations, led by $10,000 from Mayor Eileen Weir's campaign committee, and it’s spent $45,953.11.

Other top contributors include:

• $7,500: Independence Economic Development Council.

• $5,000 each: Cable-Dahmer Chevrolet, Metro Ford.

• $3,000: Independence Civic Council.

• $2,500: Burns & McDonnell.

• $1,500 each: Rouse Frets White Goss Gentile Rhodes, Dennis Waits.

• $1,000 each: Allen Lefko, Speaks Chapels, the Independence Square Association, Cornell Roofing.

• $500 each: Bill Moore, Pringle Enterprises, Corporate CopyPrint.

Waits, the former longtime county legislator, was the champion for the county building the animal shelter.

In addition, Independence Council Members Scott Roberson, Curt Dougherty and John Perkins, the wife of Council Member Mike Huff, along with County Legislator Tony Miller's committee, also contributed to the campaign.

Weir's campaign committee started the year with nearly $55,000 on hand and still has more than $42,500.

Her top contributors this year include:

• $1,000: John Bardgett, Gerald Hansen, Tim and Christie Geier Pratt, Brad and Mary Kay Speaks.

• $750: A Better Missouri PAC, Missouri First PAC.

Bardgett's firm is one of the city's two lobbyists.