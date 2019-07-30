Deputies from the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) found a 77-year-old man in a deep ravine on Monday after he was reported missing by family members on Sunday.

Family members contacted the sheriff’s office Sunday saying 77-year-old Alfred Dressing had left his residence on Pigg Hollow Road in an off-road vehicle around 3 p.m., and didn’t return. Family and friends searched extensively for Dressing but were unable to find him, according to GCSO on Monday.

After deputies were unable to carry out an initial search for Dressing, Sunday evening, due to it being dark outside, numerous agencies were contacted by the GCSO to assist with an extensive search for the 77-year-old on Monday. Dressing was then found by his family and friends in a deep ravine on his property at 3:45 p.m., the GSCO said.

It took two hours for deputies and firefighters to rescue Dressing, who was found to be “in remarkably good health,” the GSCO said. Dressing was then transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri for medical treatment and observation. As of Monday, the GSCO said it’s unclear how Dressing ended up in the ravine.

“We’re just glad that Mr. Dressing was found alive and healthy." Gasconade County Sheriff John Romanus said. "This was truly a team effort and much of the credit goes to Mr. Dressing's family and friends who searched tirelessly for him and eventually found him.”

Often a missing person situation ends in tragedy, Romanus said, while thanking first responders who assisted in the rescue — the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Owensville Fire Department, Owensville EMS, Gerald Fire Department, Rosebud Fire Department, Hermann EMS, Missouri Department of Conservation, Dry Creek Bloodhounds from Leslie, the City of Rolla Fire and Rescue and Rosebud Tractor.

“This is truly one of those feel-good days for first responders. Mr. Dressing is a fighter and didn't give up, even though it was hot, humid, it rained, and he was without water and food for nearly 24 hours,” Romanus said. "While as first responders we see a lot of really bad things, every once in awhile, something good happens that reconfirms why we do this job, and finding Mr. Dressing alive and well is one of those situations.”