Missouri's Public Service Commission has set an intervention deadline in Ameren Missouri electric fuel and purchased power adjustment charge cases.

Ameren Missouri filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel and purchased power adjustment charge (FAC) on the bills of its electric customers. Ameren Missouri has made two filings. In its first filing, Case No. ER-2020-0019, Ameren Missouri proposes to adjust the FAC to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power costs, net off-system sales revenues and associated transportation experienced during the four month period of February 2019 through May 2019, according to the office of the Commission on Tuesday. The second case is Ameren Missouri’s true-up filing Case No. ER-2020-0020.

As a result of these two filings, the FAC for a residential customer using 1,041 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month would change from a current refund of approximately $1.79 a month to a refund of approximately $1.42 a month. The proposed change would take effect on Sept. 24, 2019.

Applications to intervene and participate in these cases must be filed no later than Aug. 7, 2019, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact the Office of the Public Counsel Governor Office Building, 200 Madison St., Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959, e-mail opcservice@ded.mo.gov.

Individuals may also contact the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, e-mail pscinfo@psc.mo.gov.

The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.28 million electric customers in Missouri.