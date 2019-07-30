A 59-year-old man driving a box truck westbound on Interstate 44 died Monday in a motor vehicle crash in Rolla, the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic crash report says.

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District (DRFPD), Phelps Health EMS and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were dispatched westbound to mile marker 175, nine miles west of Rolla, for a vehicle crash that occurred as the man driving the box truck traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

First responders arrived to the scene around 3:30 p.m. and initially found a pickup truck in the median with no reported injuries, and a large box truck on its side that had rolled 100 feet down a steep embankment and was heavily damaged, the DRFPD said.

The man driving the box truck was entrapped, and crew from rescue pumper 6614 and emergency services were unable to locate any signs of life on the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the DRFPD said.

Extrication of the driver took 30 minutes and a rope system was used in order to transport tools up and down the steep embankment, “as well as the body of the deceased,” the DRFPD said.

This is Troop I in Rolla’s fifth fatal crash for July and 20th for 2019.