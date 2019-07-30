East Central College will offer an opportunity for area union workers to complete an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Skilled Trades.

The agreement was decided upon recently between the College and the Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC), Local 1, Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers of Eastern Missouri.

“This partnership will help improve the vocational skills and advance the academic education of workers in the masonry trade,” said Richard Hudanick, East Central College Dean of Career and Technical Education.

The Skilled Trades degree will consist of a combination of apprenticeship training earned by the union workers combined with the completion of general education courses at East Central College, either online or on campus. The students entering the degree program are eligible for financial aid.

“East Central College will extend college credit to anyone who has successfully completed the JATC apprenticeship,” added Hudanick. “Once the union member completes fifteen credit hours of general education courses at ECC, they will earn an Associate of Applied Science in Skilled Trades.”

Students who complete the program will have the knowledge, skills and certifications needed to seek employment and promotion within the masonry and construction industries.

For more information, contact Richard Hudanick at Richard.Hudanick@eastcentral.edu or visit www.eastcentral.edu/academics.