Celebrating the rich cultural diversity which makes up the fabric of Rolla is something that other communities the size of Rolla, rarely enjoy.

The 10th Annual Celebration of Nations will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28. Approximately 80-90 countries will be participating in the Parade of Nations and festival. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. near campus, travels through downtown and culminates with the festival activities from noon – 4 p.m. in the City of Rolla festival lots.

Jeanie Hofer, Associate Provost of Missouri University of Science and Technology International Affairs commented, “This event (Celebration of Nations) is much more than a program; it represents a goal shared by the City of Rolla, the community and S&T to showcase and celebrate the diversity that enriches our entire community.”

Designed for the whole family, Celebrations of Nations will have the ever-popular camels, International foods and the Kids Station where children will be engaged in an array of activities.

The day will feature live music, the Parade of Nations, crafts and international treats.

“Our community is so welcoming to our International students and staff,” said event coordinator Richie Myers. “Our children are very fortunate to attend elementary through high school with children from all over the world.”

Mock passports are issued for attendees, both children and adults are able to collect stamps of various countries as they visit the vendor booths and learn interesting country facts. Once 10 stamps are received in the passport, Ambassador Certificates are presented.

Every year, scores of enthusiastic individuals and businesses get in on the act, as sponsors, vendors, volunteers, parade participants or talent contestants.

“Sponsorships allow us to create activities that draw crowds, providing businesses with valuable exposure to a family-oriented audience,” said Myers. “We depend on the financial support of our community.”

Sponsor packages include World Visionary, $1,000; Global Ambassador. $750; International Diplomat, $500; Global Citizen, $250; World Traveler, $100; and Tourist, $50.

For more information, contact the Celebration of Nations team, email to celebrate@mst.edu or call 573-341-4335.