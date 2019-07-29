The St. James Police Department says a phone scam is circulating the area.

Residents have contacted the department Monday saying they have received phone calls with the individual saying they are with the St. James Police Department. The individual is telling residents to pay a fine over the phone, with the threat of arrest if they don't.

The St. James Police Department said the phone calls are a scam, and community members may contact the department with any concerns pertaining to the phone calls or with any information regarding the scam.