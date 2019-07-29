Residents interested in providing input on the development of Magnolia Falls Park 4820 S. Old Mill Creek Road are invited to a meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Beulah Ralph Elementary School, 5801 S. Route KK, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department stated in a news release.

The city acquired the 16 acre park in 2014 when it was donated by Beacon Street Properties LLC as it developed the nearby Magnolia Falls subdivision. The property has a mixture of open space and wooded creek buffer land and two-thirds of the property has been developed as open space with two small ponds, a walking trail and tree plantings, according to information available online. The property was identified in 2013 as a portion of the planned Mill Creek Trail.

City parks department staff will be at the meeting to show preliminary designs, answer questions and take comments. The budget for development is $125,000, the release stated.