East Central College is the recipient of a $47,000 grant from Cornell University as part of the Combat2Careers program. Supported by the Kessler Foundation, the goal of the program is to honor student veterans by helping them gain employment and increase their financial independence.

Lorrie Baird, ECC’s Veterans Services and Financial Aid Advisor, will serve as the Combat2Careers Coordinator. “I have a son in the military, and I know it can be a challenge for veterans who are returning to their civilian lives. This program provides career and academic counseling services and helps veterans sharpen their resumes and improve their interviewing skills.”

The two-year program is designed to help any disabled veteran find a job that matches his or her occupational preference. Additionally, Combat2Careers develops employment methods specifically tailored to the needs of female disabled veterans, allowing them to overcome academic and employment challenges.

“This project gives our student veterans the chance to strengthen their identity, pride, growth and a sense of well-being,” said Baird. “At the same time, it allows East Central College to discover more innovative ways of serving our student veterans with disabilities.”

Veterans in the Combat2Careers program will have access to all of ECC’s programs and services, including the Veterans Lounge, which opened in 2017.