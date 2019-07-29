A Boonville man was arrested after he was seriously injured in a one-car crash Saturday on Highway 98, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Terry Hobbs, 42, of Boonville was driving east on Highway 98 just before midnight on Saturday when he went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned on the road about a mile east of Highway 87, according to a crash report from the patrol.

Hobbs was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries, according to the report. Hobbs was arrested on suspicion of several misdemeanors, including driving while intoxicated, marijuana possession and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, according to an arrest report from the patrol. Formal charges against Hobbs had not been filed as of Monday afternoon.