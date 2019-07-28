The following is a listing of the Missouri Department of Transportation’s general highway maintenance and construction work in Phelps and Pulaski counties for the period of July 29 – Aug. 9. The projects include lane closures that could cause traffic delays. Full roadway closures are also noted. Weather conditions may postpone the work schedule.

Phelps County

Daylight Hours

Mowing, striping, brush cutting and guardrail repair continues in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the road.

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route 63 between Interstate 44 and Route CC – Roadway and sidewalk repair continues. The project is scheduled for completion in October.

Daylight Hours

Route 68 between Route 8 and Route JJ – Pavement repair will take place on Monday, July 29 through Thursday, August 8.

Route BB between Country Road 3220 and County Road 3410 – Culvert pipe replacement continues. The road will be closed in each culvert pipe replacement area.

Route JJ between Route 68 and County Road 4110 – Pavement repair will take place on Monday, July 29 through Thursday, August 8.

Pulaski County

Daylight Hours

Mowing, striping, brush cutting and guardrail repair continues in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the road.

Overnight Hours

Interstate 44 between mile marker 145 in Laclede County and mile marker 156 – Pavement resurfacing continue. The entire project is scheduled for completion in August.

Interstate 44 Spur between Route Y and Gateway Circle – Pavement milling and resurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Daylight Hours

Route 133 between Interstate 44 and Route 17 – Pavement repair will take place on Monday, July 29 through Thursday, August 8.

Route H between Route 17 and the end of state maintenance – Roadway resurfacing continues. The entire project is scheduled for completion in November.

Route T between Route 17 and Route 133 – Pavement repair will take place on Monday, July 29 through Thursday, August 1.

Route Z between Business Loop 44 and Route J – Roadway resurfacing continues. The entire project is scheduled for completion in November.