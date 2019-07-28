A FEMA disaster recovery center will open Monday, July 29, in Carroll County to provide one-on-one assistance to Missourians affected by recent flooding,severe storms and tornadoes.

Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

The disaster recovery center location is:

Southside Baptist Church

301 E Shanklin Street

Carrollton, MO 63634

Hours: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Open Monday, July 29; Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31

Missourians from any county may visit any recovery center. Before visiting a recovery center, residents are asked to register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362).